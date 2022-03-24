‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Kevin Pulls Up To The Halfway House And Discovers That Tiffany Is A Two-Timer!

Imagine holding it down for your prison bae and when it’s time for her to finally be free, she runs straight into the arms of another man?

We’ve nearly arrived at the weekend, which means we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure reality show “Love After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from this week’s all-new episode of “Love After Lockup,” premiering Friday, March 25 at 9pm ET/PT. This week’s exclusive clip features Kevin and Tiffany in a situation that could mean the end of the road for them. In the clip, Kevin shows up to Tiffany’s halfway house after she told him not to… and discovers that she has another boo!

Here’s a little more about their situationship:

Kevin, a self-proclaimed player, had many women sliding into his DMs, but Tiffany stood out from the crowd. Soon after they connected on the outside, Tiffany got in trouble and was sent to prison before Kevin closed the deal. They have kept in contact and plan to pick up where they left off once Tiffany is released, but will secrets blow up their romance?

Check out the clip below:

See now, what Tiffany is saying makes SOME sense, but the way that Curtis is behaving makes it hard to believe that he’s just a friend!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Kevin is stunned when he’s not the only man at Tiffany’s release. Rick fears he’s being played. Harry’s in trouble when the cops pull him over. Tayler makes a shocking discovery about Chance. Kaylah and Martel’s reunion goes left.

The brand new episode of “LOVE AFTER LOCKUP” Premieres Friday, March 25at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching? Have y’all been keeping up with this new season? Who are your favorite couples to watch thus far?