Jessica White showed her support for women who have lost children due to childbirth on her Instagram page this week, as she revealed that she too felt the loss of multiple children. On Thursday, the single model wrote,

“Honoring all the incredibly brave women who like myself have suffered from multiple miscarriages. I honor you and see you and overstand your pain. May our babies who have passed on protect our next creation of life. God bless you. Love~ Jessica White”

Jessica White dated Nick Cannon on and off for several years before breaking things off with the star this year. White stated that Nick didn’t value her. Their split came after news of Nick expecting a baby with Brittany Bell, the mother of one of his kids, 3-year-old Golden.

Nick has yet to comment on their courtship and end of their relationship.