GTFOH: Ex-KKK Leader Chester Doles Disqualified From Board Of Commissioners Election For Being Felon

Ex-KKK Leader Disqualified From Georgia Election For Felony Conviction

You would think that being the former leader of the KKK would automatically disqualify someone from holding public office but then again, this is Amerikkka.

According to reporting from CBS46 in Atlanta, 61-year-old Chester Doles has had his political ambitions shut down after a journalist began asking questions about his eligibility to be a public official on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners District 3. Back on March 8, Doles filed his affidavit to run for office and attested that he had his civil rights restored following a federal prison stint for beating a Black man in Maryland in 2003. Subsequent his release, Doles spent four more years in a Georgia prison on weapons charges. In the Peach State, one must wait a period of ten years AND have their rights officially restored before they are allowed to run for any public position. Doles had the ten years behind him but never got his rights restored in time and thus, he is ineligible.

“You were requesting a judge restore all your rights including running for office. Has that happened?” Rachel Polanski questioned Doles in February. “That matter’s been resolved. It’s been cleared. I’m good to go,” Doles responded.

Narrator: That was a lie. Doles was not, in fact, “good to go”.

In an attempt to make his case, Doles turned himself into a victim who is being bullied and abused by the system.

“To make me walk around for the rest of my life with a scarlet letter and act like a second class citizen is just wrong. This case is more than me being on the ballot. It’s also looking at how convicted felons are treated after a certain period of time,” Doles said.

Doles is now suing the state for violating his rights. Doles can go straight to hell.