A suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case, Justin Johnson, was allegedly attacked while in jail.

The murder trial for the killers of Young Dolph has yet to hit the courts but the court of public opinion is already handing down its verdict and it comes with hands and feet.

Several suspects are in jail awaiting trial for the murder of Young Dolph and incarcerated Justin Johnson, is allegedly one of the men involved. When Memphis authorities announced him as a suspect, he took to social media to say he would turn himself in, but authorities quickly found out that he was on the run and heading north. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Johnson, who goes by the stage name Straight Drop, is from the Memphis area and reportedly was attacked in the Shelby County jail. Authorities confirmed to TMZ that there was an incident involving him and they are investigating the situation, but refused to offer any details.

Johnson’s lawyer, Juni Ganguli told TMZ that Johnosn was on the phone in the jail’s visitation area when “an inmate walked up and socked him.” The site adds that there’s “no word on a motive”—but we can surely think of one.

Young Dolph was a staple in the Memphis community and gave back all over the city so it’s no surprise that an incident like this could occur. It didn’t take long for the news to spread and you can view one of the Instagram videos posted about the situation below.