Drake makes a very generous donation of $1 million in Bitcoin to the LeBron James Family Foundation after a huge win on Stake.

If you’ve followed Drake even remotely these past few months, you’ve noticed all he has been doing is living his lavish life and relaxing. Granted, that’s what he always has done mixed with work but as of late he’s placed gambling at the forefront of his social media posts when telling fans what he’s up to.

The Canadian rapper recently announced a partnership with Stake.com and then gave away money with Jack Harlow shortly after the news broke.

According to TMZ, Drake won big on Stake.com while trying his hand at roulette and is continuing to spread the love. This time the LeBron James Family Foundation is receiving the blessing from RoulettePapi. Drake and LeBron James are very close friends, so it’s only right to partake in his effort to give back as well.

Bron was actually on hand to receive the blessing as the Lakers were playing the Raptors at home. Bron and Drake also rolled out Lobos1707 Tequila into Toronto that same weekend.

Drake didn’t just give his buddy $1 million out of his spare change though, he surprised a local high school basketball player from Royal Crown Academy. Drake surprised the basketball player, Michael, with $100k for him and his mother to jump-start his college career.

You can watch the special moment below.