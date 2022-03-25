Jackson State and Coach Prime honor the life of one of their supporters Young Dolph with their recent football tunnel’s new name.

One of Young Dolph’s last public appearances before his untimely death was to support Deion Sanders and his new role as Coach Prime. Deion has taken the football world by storm by becoming the head coach at Mississippi’s Jackson State University, a very bold decision that will benefit HBCUs athletics for years to come.

In October the Memphis rapper pulled up to Jackson State homecoming and after their victory over Alabama State, he performed a mini-concert in the locker room.

Now, Young Dolph will forever be remembered in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the JSU stadium. The school has renamed their stadium’s tunnel the “Paper Route Tunnel.” At every game going forward, players will run out of the Paper Route Tunnel on a mission to secure the money. The late rapper was the head of Paper Route Empire.

As Dolph always said, “Don’t forget the money,” which gave players extra fuel while on the field.

The legacy of Young Dolph will forever live on and be remembered when you think of the movement that started at Jackson State.