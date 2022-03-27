Bossip Video

Travis Scott is back on the microphone after performing at a pre-Oscars party this weekend in Bel-Air.

Since November 2021, Travis Scott has rarely been seen and has been keeping a low profile after the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld Festival in Houston. With all the legalities around the case and being under a microscope, it’s probably better to just stay out of the spotlight. Considering that Travis is still one of the biggest stars and brands in the game, however, he eventually has to get back to work as he employs many people and he has to keep them fed.

TMZ reports that on Saturday Travis stepped out to partake in Oscar weekend festivities in Los Angeles. The rapper appeared to hit up a party at a private home in Bel-Air solo and without an entourage.

Travis Scott was a one-man show, performing and DJing at the same time. You have to imagine after not seeing a stage in a while, he was happy to perform for the guests who seemed to enjoy the big surprise. Among those in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus and Serena Williams, Tyga, YG, Kaia Gerber, and more. Travis’ set was short and swee but of course it still went viral on social media.