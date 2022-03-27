When Omeretta The Great dropped her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” everyone who thought they were from Atlanta were somewhat offended over what she had to say.

Omeretta The Great’s track sparked a HUGE debate amongst ATLiens and several people, including celebrities who all took to the internet to speak out against the track. One of those celebs who made sure their voice was heard was T.I., who engaged in a heated debate with his family via Instagram Live.





Ciara, another celeb who’s known for being from Atlanta, posted a video of herself looking fabulous while strutting to the remix of “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Clayton County’s very own Latto.

The next celebrity in line to say something about the track was another Atlanta legend: Ludacris. The “Chicken-N-Beer” rapper made a remix of his own and put it out yesterday for the people to hear, letting fans know what he thinks of the original song. Within the verse, Luda says he heard his name mentioned in Latto’s remix and had no choice but to respond.

“I was born in Illinois/ mama making hella noise/ ‘cause a star was born and I’ll take this as Omeretta gave him credit for it,” he raps on the song. “‘Cause early I moved to College Park, got rich like Ludacris hit the lotto/ I spent so much time in Magic City everyday I’m so Atlanta was always my motto”

How do you feel about the track?! Let us know below!