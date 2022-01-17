The 2022 Urban One Honors are on the way and the Lifetime Achievement honorees are getting their well-deserved flowers.

As previously reported, this year’s Ne-Yo-hosted tribute show premieres TONIGHT Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, and carries a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America.”

Several legends will be honored, but few have the catalog that Timbaland has under his belt. So what better time than now to revisit 20 classic records produced by the Legend in no particular order!

20. Ludacris “Phat Rabbit” (2000)





19. Jay-Z f/ Memphis Bleek & Amil “Hey Papi” (2000)





18. Omarion “Ice Box” (2006)





17.Timbaland & Magoo “Luv 2 Luv U (Remix)” (1997)





16. Drake “Thank Me Now” (2010)





15. 50 Cent f/ Justin Timberlake “Ayo Technology” (2007)





14. Ginuwine “So Anxious” (1999)





13. Petey Pablo “Raise Up” (2001)





12. Lil Kim “The Jump Off” (2003)





11. Missy Elliott f/ Ludacris “Gossip Folks” (2003)





10. Aaliyah “If Your Girl Only Knew” (1996)





