Bossip Video

Will Smith’s mother Carolyn Smith has addressed the altercation between her son and Chris Rock, saying his actions were very out of character for Will and she’s never seen him act that way.

Will Smith’s Oscars fiasco with Chris Rock was the slap heard around the world. If you open social media, it’s still the talk of the Internet with everyone giving their opinion on the situation.

By now, you’ve probably seen some of the worst takes of all time or even some of the takes that people use to make the situation about themselves. In reality, only a few opinions on the situation actually matter, and one of those will always be the parents.

Will Smith’s mother Carolyn Smith and his sister Ellen Smith spoke and on Will’s viral Oscar moment with ABC 6.

“He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime… I’ve never seen him do that,” said Carolyn Smith. “I’ve had conversations with him, and it like really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he’s said he had to go through to get to where he is,” added his sister Ellen Smith.

While many are online offering their opinion and calling this a scandal, one thing is certain, that it is not a scandal amongst the family. The entire Smith clan is super proud of Will and knows his heart and that he means well and isn’t defined by one moment.

Will has already apologized to the Academy and took to Instagram to issue an apology to Chris Rock. More than likely, this isn’t the last time Will will address this. We’ll also have to wait for Chris to weigh in.