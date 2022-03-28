The Slap Heard ‘Round Hollyweird
Everyone’s buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in the most shocking live TV moment in Oscars history.
Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At 2022 Oscars
In what turned out to be a terrible idea, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s bald head, saying he can’t wait to see her in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ before getting slapped in the face by a fed up Will Smith.
Most people thought the moment was staged but as Will got back to his seat he yelled “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT YOUR F***NG MOUTH” to Chris Rock multiple times
The room went silent as Chris Rock tried to defend himself before Will repeated the statement for the world to see (and hear).
It didn’t take long for rumors to swirl that Will slapped the comedian because Jada has alopecia.
Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv
— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022
Will would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his amazing performance in ‘King Richard’ and addressed the awkward incident while comparing himself to Richard Williams‘ fiery spirit.
"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family" – Will Smith's tearful acceptance speech at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DdGJUbWuIf
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his speech, fighting back tears. He said he got the chance to “protect” his co-stars in “King Richard.”
“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” he said with tears streaming down his face.
Will Smith Apologizes For Slapping Chris Rock After Winning Oscar
He also apologized to the Academy but not Chris Rock which raised some eyebrows across social media.
“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” said Smith.
“This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me. Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, love will make you do crazy things.”
How are you feeling about Will’s slap heard ’round the world? Tell us down below and peep the wildest (and messiest) reactions to ‘the slap’ on the flip.
Jada coochie jumped after that slap for sure 😂😭🤣
She been waiting on that 2Pac energy for two decades
— CHASE. (@ChaseNCashe) March 28, 2022
“Jada coochie jumped after that slap for sure 😂😭
She been waiting on that 2Pac energy for two decades” – you know what…
*record scratch*
yup, that’s me. I bet you’re wondering how I ended up right here, right now. pic.twitter.com/mSWaUGVuWo
— no. (@JaeFiasco) March 28, 2022
“*record scratch*
yup, that’s me. I bet you’re wondering how I ended up right here, right now” – *cackles*
lupita at the oscar’s after party pic.twitter.com/gX9PU8Fk8h
— yahyah³⁰ (@Iovecrafts) March 28, 2022
“lupita at the oscar’s after party” – you already know
Willard BEEN Smith. pic.twitter.com/fDpDgO2qIY
— 3/5 🎈 (@theygotkary) March 28, 2022
“Willard BEEN Smith” – wowwww
Get Will Smith's Greatest Hits for $6.99!https://t.co/1K3uvjjZgP pic.twitter.com/fZGBr6AIhz
— Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) March 28, 2022
“Get Will Smith’s Greatest Hits for $6.99!” – haaaaa
— ShoYouMomo (@Shoyoumomo_) March 28, 2022
The internet is too fast
Chris Rock on the way home after the Oscars pic.twitter.com/QQVC2t94JU
— B1 (@1bgotfans) March 28, 2022
“Chris Rock on the way home after the Oscars” – accurate
SOMEBODY TAKE TAYE DIGGS’ PHONE NOW! IMMEDIATELY! 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ogETAtrEXb
— Mégan M. | SQSP Web Design for Lifestyle Brands (@MeganDeniece_) March 28, 2022
“SOMEBODY TAKE TAYE DIGGS’ PHONE NOW! IMMEDIATELY!” – yooooo
if will slapping niggas over jada imagine what he will do to a nigga for talking crazy about duane martin
— Lord (@praiselordtay) March 28, 2022
“if will slapping n*ggas over jada imagine what he will do to a n*gga for talking crazy about duane martin” –
If Chris Rock just said “if that’s how mad he gets in March, imagine how pissed he is in August”
He prolly coulda won that round.
— i. adan (@Imman_Adan) March 28, 2022
“If Chris Rock just said “if that’s how mad he gets in March, imagine how pissed he is in August”
He prolly coulda won that round” – wellll
if I just smacked a nigga and Tyler Perry walks up to comfort me, guess who getting slapped next
— t-sheezy ✨ (@sheezy_t) March 28, 2022
“if I just smacked a n*gga and Tyler Perry walks up to comfort me, guess who getting slapped next” – wowwww
— Big Boi (@BigBoi) March 28, 2022
Bruhhhhh
Not she was enjoying the mess😭 pic.twitter.com/EA5r3HP6Sx
— caleb (@styIysh) March 28, 2022
“Not she was enjoying the mess😭” – she’s just like us!
“Y'all wanna hear a story about why me and this b*tch here fell out? It's kind of long but full of suspense” https://t.co/ABmJrY6Y6y
— Ma$on's Day 3/27 (@FirstGentleman) March 28, 2022
“Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this b*tch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense” – haaa
