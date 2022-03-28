The Slap Heard ‘Round Hollyweird

Everyone’s buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in the most shocking live TV moment in Oscars history.

In what turned out to be a terrible idea, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s bald head, saying he can’t wait to see her in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ before getting slapped in the face by a fed up Will Smith.

Most people thought the moment was staged but as Will got back to his seat he yelled “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT YOUR F***NG MOUTH” to Chris Rock multiple times

The room went silent as Chris Rock tried to defend himself before Will repeated the statement for the world to see (and hear).

It didn’t take long for rumors to swirl that Will slapped the comedian because Jada has alopecia.

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

Will would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his amazing performance in ‘King Richard’ and addressed the awkward incident while comparing himself to Richard Williams‘ fiery spirit.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family" – Will Smith's tearful acceptance speech at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DdGJUbWuIf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his speech, fighting back tears. He said he got the chance to “protect” his co-stars in “King Richard.” “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” he said with tears streaming down his face.

Will Smith Apologizes For Slapping Chris Rock After Winning Oscar

He also apologized to the Academy but not Chris Rock which raised some eyebrows across social media.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” said Smith. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me. Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, love will make you do crazy things.”

How are you feeling about Will’s slap heard ’round the world? Tell us down below and peep the wildest (and messiest) reactions to ‘the slap’ on the flip.