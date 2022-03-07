Bossip Video

Last night a Bravolebrity couple’s Atlanta restaurant was flooded with stars for the premiere of their new show, and BOSSIP was on hand to witness what went down.

Bravo’s Kandi and The Gang spinoff premiered Sunday and some “fun shade” shenanigans ensued at Kandi and Todd’s premiere party.

As previously reported their Bravo spinoff series stars not only the Tuckers, but Kandi’s mother Mama Joyce, and Kandi’s audacious and outrageous Aunts, Nora Wilcox and Bertha Jones.

The show centers largely around the staff of their Old Lady Gang restaurant who are serving up more than southern fried food; they’re giving Bravo cameras healthy heapings of drama and fraternization as they live, work and play—sometimes with each other.

The OLG restaurant crew is comprised of Phillip Frempong, Shawndreca “Dreca” Robinson, Dom’Unique Variety, Torin Mitchell, Brandon Black, Patrick Dallas, Brian Redmond, Melvin Jones, and Rashard Roles.

Play

The Entire OLG Was In attendance At Last Night’s Premiere.

The show also stars Kandi’s longtime right-hand man DonJuan Clark who was also in attendance at last night’s premiere and who told BOSSIP that he wants people to learn about the “opposite side of him” on this spinoff.

“I think a lot of times people only see the straight shooter side of me,” DonJuan told BOSSIP. “With these personalities, you also have to have a lot of compassion so I think you’ll get to see more sides of me.”

Fellow Bravolebrities, Reality Stars And Executives Attended The “Kandi And The Gang” Premiere

Other attendees included Married To Medicine stars/fellow Bravolebrities Anila Sajji, Kari Wells, Dr. Heavenly, Dr. Jackie, Dr. Scott, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe as well as Dr. Simone and Cecil Whitmore.

Also on hand were Real Housewives of Atlanta of past and present. Included in that group were Eva Marcille who brought her hubby Michael Sterling as her date…

Drew Sidora…

Marlo Hampton who Kandi admitted she clashed with on #RHOA season 14…

newbie Sanya Richards- Ross…

former housewife Shamari DeVoe who posed with fellow singer Serayah and fellow Blaque songstress Brandi Williams…

rumored “friend of the show” Monyetta Shaw and her “Heath Bar” husband…

and ongoing “friend of the show”/ Kandi’s close friend Shamea Morton.

Also spotted were newlyweds Jesseca Dupart and DaBrat...

Carmon Cambrice…

Salena Rochester, Vice President, Production and Development, NBC Universal…

Rasheeda…

Toya Johnson…

Tammy Rivera…

and “Love Is Blind” boos Lauren and Cameron.

While walking the carpet Kandi and Todd told BOSSIP that they’re excited for fans to meet their colorful crew that includes bartenders, managers, hosts, and hostesses.

“Well, it’s because this show isn’t mainly about us, it’s about our family and the people that work here,” Kandi told BOSSIP. “You go get into their lives and their relationships, yeah we’re in it but there’s so much that you get from new people.”

Todd also spoke on the importance of #KandiAndThe Gang spotlighting the real deal about their Black-owned business.

“It’s not easy, said Todd to BOSSIP. “It doesn’t matter how much money you got, how much fame you got. You go through some of the same things as a person who doesn’t have exposure so it’s just showing that we’re right here with you.”

That’s not all however, Kandi and Todd also revealed which OLG employee is the shadiest!

“DonJuan can be shady,” said Todd to BOSSIP. “Phillip…” “Shawndreca,” added Kandi with a laugh. “We caught her talking behind our back on there!”

OOP!

Shawndreca was in attendance last night as well and she told BOSSIP that the shadiest in the OLG bunch is actually none other than Kandi’s Aunt Bertha.

“She ain’t got no filter, no nothing, I can’t wait to be that age so I can say what I want,” Shawdreca told BOSSIP.

Is that true, Auntie? There’s no way that sweet and innocent-looking lady in middle is “shady”, right?

Or is this all just another “scheme that Todd set up?” as Aunt Bertha would say.

Shawndreca also added that Brian is the shadiest of the OLG restaurant staff.

Other OLG staff members on hand included coworkers/ clearly close friends Brandon and Dom’Unique who flirted HARD during the show’s first episode…

and [allegedly shady] Phillip was there rocking Valentino.

Did YOU watch Kandi And The Gang last night?

Who do YOU think is the shadiest amongst the crew?