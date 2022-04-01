TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Beyoncé blowing up the internet YET AGAIN, Rihanna continuing to slay with her growing baby bump, Tyga and Rob Kardashian joining forces to battle Blac Chyna, August Alsina resurfacing after the now infamous entanglement saga, Jay Ellis stepping into his movie star era in the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen Bey making her return to the series after tiddaying tremendously at her and Hov’s star-studded Oscars afterparty.

The 40-year-old mother of 3 turned heads in a curve-caressing sheer dress designed by Celia Kritharioti Couture along with a diamond-bedazzled Tiffany & Co. necklace (valued at $30 million dollars), Judith Leiber crystal purse and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Beyoncé and the twins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2A8M9vXwrl — EIR (@FueledByYonce) March 30, 2022

“She’s the best singer in the world, and he’s the best rapper in the world, hands down,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of Products and Communications about Bey and Hov–the new faces of the luxury giant. “And we’re the best jewelry company in the world, right? So we kind of had to marry ourselves together to produce this.”

At this point, we’re four months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Saweetie, Miracle Watts, and more delivering heat along with Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Janelle Monae, Mellow Rackz, and Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.