This angle got me weak man pic.twitter.com/6sFwMNALu4 — Red Bull Racing F1 Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) March 28, 2022

Everyone’s still reeling over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a genuinely shocking moment that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a T I Z Z Y.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At 2022 Oscars

In what turned out to be a terrible idea, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s shaved head, saying he can’t wait to see her in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ before getting slapped in the face by a fed up Will Smith.

Most people thought the moment was staged but as Will got back to his seat he yelled “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT YOUR F***NG MOUTH” to Chris Rock multiple times.

The room went silent as Chris Rock tried to defend himself before Will repeated the statement for the world to see (and hear).

It didn’t take long for rumors to swirl that Will slapped the comedian because Jada has alopecia.

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

Will would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his amazing performance in ‘King Richard’ and addressed the awkward incident while comparing himself to Richard Williams‘ fiery spirit.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family" – Will Smith's tearful acceptance speech at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DdGJUbWuIf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his speech, fighting back tears. He said he got the chance to “protect” his co-stars in “King Richard.” “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” he said with tears streaming down his face.

Will Smith Apologizes For Slapping Chris Rock In Instagram Post

Hours after shattering social media with the now infamous slap, Will issued an official apology on his Instagram page.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive,” wrote Will. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he added. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions are not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The Oscar-winning actor then went on to apologize to the Academy, producers, attendees, and “everyone watching all around the world.” He also apologized to Venus and Serena Williams’ family and his “King Richard family.”

What do think happens next in this surreal saga? Tell us down below