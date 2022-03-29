MORE mess
Everyone’s still reeling over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a genuinely shocking moment that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a T I Z Z Y.
Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At 2022 Oscars
In what turned out to be a terrible idea, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s shaved head, saying he can’t wait to see her in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ before getting slapped in the face by a fed up Will Smith.
Most people thought the moment was staged but as Will got back to his seat he yelled “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT YOUR F***NG MOUTH” to Chris Rock multiple times.
The room went silent as Chris Rock tried to defend himself before Will repeated the statement for the world to see (and hear).
It didn’t take long for rumors to swirl that Will slapped the comedian because Jada has alopecia.
Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv
— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022
Will would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his amazing performance in ‘King Richard’ and addressed the awkward incident while comparing himself to Richard Williams‘ fiery spirit.
"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family" – Will Smith's tearful acceptance speech at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DdGJUbWuIf
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his speech, fighting back tears. He said he got the chance to “protect” his co-stars in “King Richard.”
“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” he said with tears streaming down his face.
Will Smith Apologizes For Slapping Chris Rock In Instagram Post
Hours after shattering social media with the now infamous slap, Will issued an official apology on his Instagram page.
“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive,” wrote Will. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he added.
“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions are not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
The Oscar-winning actor then went on to apologize to the Academy, producers, attendees, and “everyone watching all around the world.” He also apologized to Venus and Serena Williams’ family and his “King Richard family.”
What do think happens next in this surreal saga? Tell us down below and peep MORE of the wildest (and messiest) reactions to ‘the slap’ on the flip.
Jada gotta cancel her annual Tupac shoutout this year. that’s the least she can do.
— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) March 28, 2022
“Jada gotta cancel her annual Tupac shoutout this year. that’s the least she can do” – the very least
This angle got me weak man pic.twitter.com/6sFwMNALu4
— Red Bull Racing F1 Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) March 28, 2022
“This angle got me weak man” – wowwww
Me after slapping Chris Rock about my husband: pic.twitter.com/W23baYaQ79
— Pfizer Halliwell: ℂ 𝕙 𝕒 𝕣 𝕞 𝕖 𝕕 (@MrAmbitious12) March 28, 2022
“Me after slapping Chris Rock about my husband:” – yoooo
https://t.co/cjYBXIaYrM pic.twitter.com/9k9iazkeiq
— Words From Blerds 🅿️odcast #BlackLivesMatter (@WordsFromBlerds) March 28, 2022
“What would Uncle Phil say?” – exactly this
Clap if you would've smacked him https://t.co/YgdbSegyAL
— disfunctionally delicious (@MsOxtail) March 28, 2022
— Juandissimo (@CuznBoneless) March 28, 2022
“Clap if you would’ve smacked him” – Wendy would’ve had a ball
BEST OSCARS EVER! pic.twitter.com/xiJktLKoRf
— BRI (@BriMalandro) March 28, 2022
“BEST OSCARS EVER!” – this pic tho
Continue Slideshow
Nigga not finna slap me in front of Beyonce, Lupita and Regina Hall then go home to his family. Im tellin ya now
— 285 Slim (@SlimHeroics) March 28, 2022
“N*gga not finna slap me in front of Beyonce, Lupita and Regina Hall then go home to his family. Im tellin ya now” – welppp
I know a “You good with me, my nigga” dap when I see one. pic.twitter.com/DOeH3yemrL
— 🎄Black Big Lebowski🎄 (@LaJethroJenkins) March 28, 2022
“I know a “You good with me, my n*gga” dap when I see one” – mmhmm
Me replaying this slap over and over pic.twitter.com/1xHPdcOVFT
— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) March 28, 2022
“Me replaying this slap over and over” – you know what…
https://t.co/plBrD9IuJI pic.twitter.com/Ouzog7lxeN
— The Human Jadakiss Laugh (@TheHumanDurag) March 28, 2022
“Chris Rock is a real professional cuz ain’t no way.. ain’t no way bruh” – now, Fab…
Chris Rock after being slapped at the Oscars 😭🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/EaBJIWbRFA
— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) March 28, 2022
“Chris Rock after being slapped at the Oscars” – ahhhh
Tf Chris Rock thought Will was coming up there to do? Get Jiggy w/ it 😂😭😂😭
— TYE (@WhosTYE) March 28, 2022
“Tf Chris Rock thought Will was coming up there to do? Get Jiggy w/ it” – questions that need answers
Jada if Chris Rock cracked a joke about Will. pic.twitter.com/aSLTlcH2YX
— Vlad (@wavy80baby) March 28, 2022
“Jada if Chris Rock cracked a joke about Will” – welllll
Will was laughing. Until he wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/zTZyX94N4N
— Diana. (@HailEternal) March 28, 2022
“Will was laughing. Until he wasn’t.” – mannnnn
