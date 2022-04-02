Bossip Video

Will Smith announces he is resigning from the Academy amid backlash over slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars.

This week has been dominated by talk about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during last weekend’s Oscar Awards. Since that hectic night, everyone has dropped their two cents on the situation, regardless of whether we care or not.

In the aftermath, The Academy is faced with a tough decision on how to handle the repercussions Will Smith will face for his actions. The Academy revealed that Smith was asked to leave and refused, but that was disputed. Will Packer did his first interview and said Chris Rock didn’t want Will removed from the Awards…which was also disputed.

The entire thing has become a back and forth of he said, she said. After apologizing earlier this week, Will Smith has taken matters into his own hands and resigned from the Academy yesterday.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

The Academy wasted no time responding and revealing their investigation will continue into the matter and Will could face even more disciplinary action.

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” the Academy said in a statement. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

If you’re tired of the Will Smith and Chris Rock talk, you might as well buckle up because this thing isn’t dying down anytime soon. On April 18th, when the Academy announces the results of its investigation, you can already plan for more discussions no matter the outcome.