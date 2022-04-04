Bossip Video

On Sunday, April 3rd The 2022 GRAMMY Awards went down in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever.

The night was filled with memorable acceptance speeches and performances from some of music’s biggest names, bringing us a very tame and predictable show following you know what incident at the Oscars just last weekend.

Jazmine Sullivan finally took home her first Grammy for Best R&B Album, also being crowned for Best R&B Performance in a tie with Silk Sonic. Before last night, Sullivan had 12 Grammy nominations under her belt, admitting she almost gave up on the idea of winning the award until her victories on Sunday.





Another artist who took home their first Grammy this year is Baby Keem, taking home the award for Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties,” his hit with Kendrick Lamar. Unlike Jazmine’s story of a dozen losses, though, this was the first nomination and win for Keem.

As they wrap up their Vegas residency, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars opened the show with a performance before going on to accept multiple awards, including the highly sought-after Record of the Year for “Leave the Door Open.”





Of course, the biggest night in music also featured some unforgettable performances, including: Justin Bieber, Giveon & Daniel Caesar performing “Peaches,” Nas with a medley of “I Can,” “One Mic,” “Rare” and “Made You Look,” Silk Sonic with “777,” Jon Batiste performing “Freedom,” and Lil Nas X performing “Dead Right Now,” “Montero,” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

In case you missed it, check out the full list of winners in major categories down below:

Record of the Year