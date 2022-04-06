Jada (reportedly) said WHAT?
Jada: I wish Will didn't slap Chris.
Also Jada: pic.twitter.com/UiEcoJAG51
— David Muench (@DavidMMuench) April 6, 2022
Just when everyone had (almost) moved on from the slap, Us Weekly dropped a post-slap bombshell citing an unnamed insider who revealed Jada Pinkett-Smith “wishes [Will] didn’t” get physical with Chris Rock at the Oscars.
‘It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting,” they said in the report. ‘He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.’
The mystery source also alleged that Jada is ‘not a wallflower’ nor ‘one of these women that needs protecting’. ‘He didn’t need to do what he did,’ they added.
This latest chapter in the post-slap saga comes a few days after the Red Table Talk host indirectly addressed the situation in an Instagram post about life going forward.
“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” reads the caption-less post Pinkett-Smith uploaded.
The post followed her husband’s apology to everyone involved including Rock who he initially failed to address directly.
Days later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying he had ‘betrayed’ its trust.
‘I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,’ he wrote in a statement.
‘Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,’ he concluded.
One Academy member was quoted as saying ‘Some of the members are saying Will jumped before he was pushed. The executives are still in utter disbelief at what happened.’
Smith won’t be able to vote for the Oscars or attend special Academy events in the future but will still be eligible for future Oscar nominations.
The Academy said it would ‘continue to move forward’ with disciplinary proceedings.
Do you believe Jada actually said this? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Jada’s reported comments on the flip.
Jada is dead wrong for saying she wish will didn’t slap Chris, you do not go against yo man in public! yall talk about that shit at home ESPECIALLY if he was defending YOU. The world was already attacking him now they about to have more of a reason to smh
— And IT STILL WILL NEVER BE YOU (@_PhallonX0X0) April 5, 2022
“Jada is dead wrong for saying she wish will didn’t slap Chris, you do not go against yo man in public! yall talk about that shit at home ESPECIALLY if he was defending YOU. The world was already attacking him now they about to have more of a reason to smh” – uh oh
Jada: “I wish you hadn’t gotten physical with that dude”
Will: https://t.co/TIluUGwKqf pic.twitter.com/GaztYkjyHR
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 5, 2022
To any man who has ever done me wrong. I wish you a wife like Jada Pinkett Smith https://t.co/HkLiArsBWB
— C❤️🔥 (@coconelia) April 5, 2022
1. Will laughs at the joke
2. Jada’s overly sensitive reaction prompts him to react
3. She doesn’t stop him from getting up
4. She laughs after he slaps Chris (apparently her sense of humor had come back)
5. “Wishes Will didn’t get physical” after he’s booted from the academy https://t.co/YGwbwey20k
— Sub (@SubThoughtz) April 5, 2022
NOW Jada is saying that she "wishes Will didn't slap Chris?" Forreal? Man's already getting roasted and toasted by the world, and she's just throwing him under the bus.
— The Golden Rule Isn't An Amendment🇺🇸♐ (@Leo_R_Cherry) April 5, 2022
So now you wish he didn’t slap Chris rock…jada you gotta be the worst wife in the world…and now august making more songs about you,still embarrassing your husband…and you have yet to defend your husband https://t.co/3CgCHkLiAp
— ocean siler (@OD_Black) April 5, 2022
Will smith really damaged his image and lost so many prospective bags….only for jada to say she wish he didnt 😭
— Stephen (@Itz_Steviiee) April 5, 2022
