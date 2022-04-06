Jada (reportedly) said WHAT?

Just when everyone had (almost) moved on from the slap, Us Weekly dropped a post-slap bombshell citing an unnamed insider who revealed Jada Pinkett-Smith “wishes [Will] didn’t” get physical with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

‘It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting,” they said in the report. ‘He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.’

The mystery source also alleged that Jada is ‘not a wallflower’ nor ‘one of these women that needs protecting’. ‘He didn’t need to do what he did,’ they added.

This latest chapter in the post-slap saga comes a few days after the Red Table Talk host indirectly addressed the situation in an Instagram post about life going forward.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” reads the caption-less post Pinkett-Smith uploaded.

The post followed her husband’s apology to everyone involved including Rock who he initially failed to address directly.

Days later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying he had ‘betrayed’ its trust.

‘I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,’ he wrote in a statement. ‘Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,’ he concluded.

One Academy member was quoted as saying ‘Some of the members are saying Will jumped before he was pushed. The executives are still in utter disbelief at what happened.’

Smith won’t be able to vote for the Oscars or attend special Academy events in the future but will still be eligible for future Oscar nominations.

The Academy said it would ‘continue to move forward’ with disciplinary proceedings.

