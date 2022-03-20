Bossip Video

If you “date” Kanye West, you’ll be sure to get your 5 minutes of fame and Chaney Jones is experiencing just that.

While arriving at LAX, Chaney Jones was approached by TMZ and was asked if she sees a similarity between herself and Kim Kardashian, the curvy, dark-haired model responded, “No not really.”

That’s weird because last time we checked the two were giving twinsies, look alikes, clones. Many fans have made comparisons between her and Kanye West’s ex due to their beauty, body shape, hair and style.

Following his split from Julia Fox, last month, Kanye has been spotted out several times with Chaney. Chaney addressed the similarities a few weeks back on her Instagram saying she’s her own woman with her own interests. In a very detailed Instagram story, she pointed out “unique” qualities about herself that make her different from the SKIMS CEO.

Ye and Ms. Jones made things Instagram “official” when Chaney posted a selfie of her and Kanye shopping in Miami. She later posted a photo of herself sitting in the back of a car wearing an all-leather look by Rick Owens, complete with gloves and dark shades, with the cryptic caption, “his muse.”

The two were also recently spotted sitting court side with Future at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game on Friday, March 11. Kanye later posted on his Instagram Story a video of the two appearing on the jumbotron.

Outside of being questioned about Kim K. she was also asked about the drama revolving the Wests. Her answer, “I think you should talk to him about that. I don’t want to speak on that. It’s not my business,” she said. Smart woman.

According to E! News, a source close to the couple reported:

“Ye is having fun with Chaney.” “They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him and they are having a good time.”

The source also noted that there “isn’t a label” for the pair yet and added that Kanye isn’t “dating anyone exclusively.” “He likes to have a distraction,” the source added. “And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance.”

Welp! In the meantime it seems like Chaney is great replacement for the rapper as he’s all smiles when they’re pictured out and about.

Do you think their fling will last? Let us know your thoughts below.