‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Kevin’s Ex Keeps Blowing Up His Phone — Will Tiffany Find Out What’s Going On?

The weekend is almost here — we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Love After Lockup.’

Lucky for y’all we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s brand new episode of ‘Love After Lockup’ . The clip features Kevin, a self-proclaimed player, who had many women sliding into his DMs when he met Tiffany, who stood out from the crowd. Soon after they connected on the outside, Tiffany got in trouble and was sent to prison before Kevin closed the deal. They have kept in contact and plan to pick up where they left off once Tiffany is released, but will secrets blowup their romance?

Speaking of secrets, this clip has a piping hot one! Check it out below:

Play

This looks like a recipe for disaster. We’ve already seen Tiffany leave the halfway house with another guy, if she finds out about Kayla this could all be over before they even get started! Do you think Kevin is bound to get caught up over this situation? It seems like if either girl truly learns what the other means to Kevin it will be a BIG problem.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Indie’s date with Harry takes a shocking turn. Chazz is bummed when Branwin’s ex shows up to her release. Kevin’s torn between Tiffany and Kayla. Rick and Raydean are at odds over her prison girlfriend. Antoine’s mom sours his reunion with Lacey.

The new episode of ‘LOVE AFTER LOCKUP’ Premieres Friday, April 8 at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?