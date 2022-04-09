Bossip Video

After reuniting almost 20 years after their first shot at romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged!

The happy couple, who rekindled their romance last year, are engaged. According to reports from PEOPLE, Lopez shared the news in her On the JLo newsletter just a few days after she was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring earlier this week. The “Jenny From The Block” singer teased the “exciting and special” announcement on Facebook on Friday evening, which led to confirmation from sources close to the star. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle. Related Stories Jennifer Lopez Feels ‘So Lucky’ For Getting A Second Chance With Ben Affleck: ‘We’re Older Now, We’re Smarter’

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make First Re-Coupled Red Carpet Appearance On Anniversary Of Canceled Wedding This engagement comes two decades after the couple first got together. They started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli, getting engaged that November. Since coming back around to their lost relationship, Lopez has been open about how different things are this time around. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she previously told PEOPLE. “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.” Jennifer Lopez’s Dating History

For anyone counting, this is J.Lo’s sixth engagement.

The first time she walked down the aisle, she married restaurateur Ojani Noa in 1997. Cris Judd was her second engagement and marriage, tying the knot in 2001 after meeting during the making of her “love don’t cost a thing” music video and getting divorced about a year later.

Her third engagement was to Ben Affleck in 2002, though they both broke it off in 2004 just days before their wedding. That same year, Lopez got back with a previous ex, Marc Anthony, and tied the knot. They were married for ten years, getting divorced in 2004.

Most recently, Jennifer was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who proposed in 2019. The pair broke things off in 2021 following rumors of infidelity from the former MLB star, which quickly led to Lopez rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

Now, Bennifer are engaged again and hoping to make it down the aisle once and for all.

Congrats, guys!