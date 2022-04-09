Ms. Bailey if ya nasty
Everyone’s buzzing over Chlöe‘s super sexy new video for ‘Treat Me’ where she booty-booties everywhere in screen-lickable visuals that exploded to over a million views in only a few hours.
“I was getting out of a relationship, and I was just really feeling like I shouldn’t have to tell someone what I need,” she revealed on PEOPLE’s Every Day podcast.
“It’s time for me to just give myself the love that I’m looking for. So that’s really where the inspiration behind [‘Treat Me’] came from.”
Peep the video below:
The 23-year-old star had previously teased the buzzy single (that samples Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins hit ‘Ms New. Booty’) on her Instagram page ahead of its release that immediately trended across social media.
She also confirmed her long-awaited album is done in an unexpected Twitter reveal that sent fans into a frenzy.
guys… i tried to hold it in but i finished my album a couple weeks ago 🙊
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 20, 2022
“Guys… i tried to hold it in but i finished my album a couple weeks ago,” the 23-year-old tweeted, adding “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. It means absolutely everything to me.”
In an interview with Billboard, she gave fans a taste of what to expect from the album, saying “[It’s] definitely more pop… I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”
How are you feeling about Chlöe’s new video? Are you a fan of her musical direction? Do you think she’ll have Beyoncé on the album? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.
me every minute into Chloe’s music video of “Treat Me” pic.twitter.com/ggpIMVyerN
— Boochie The Merch Guy (@stawpfeenin) April 8, 2022
“me every minute into Chloe’s music video of “Treat Me” – *cackles*
I knew Chloe was thick but she looks THIQUE in this video! MAH GAWD pic.twitter.com/C6cnlm2Wkk
— #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor ˣ (@MykeYonce) April 8, 2022
“I knew Chloe was thick but she looks THIQUE in this video! MAH GAWD” – whew lawd
Chloe in the #TreatMe music video after hearing y’all complain about her being “too sexy” & to tone it down… pic.twitter.com/MsET111cXU
— Will👁🅰️Ⓜ️ (@atb__william) April 8, 2022
“Chloe in the #TreatMe music video after hearing y’all complain about her being “too sexy” & to tone it down…” – haaaa
If I had Chloe’s body, yall would see my ass every day. Crack of dawn, crack of ass. https://t.co/nWb6lcztBE
— Extra Lemon Peppa Pig (@OkSoMik) April 9, 2022
“If I had Chloe’s body, yall would see my a** every day. Crack of dawn, crack of a**” – that’s real
chloe had not a dime to her name, she had no family left, she hadn’t ate in weeks, and she had one last chance, she went into the studio to give every drop of energy she had left to record this bop! https://t.co/Kq6wcet1Fm
— MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 8, 2022
“chloe had not a dime to her name, she had no family left, she hadn’t ate in weeks, and she had one last chance, she went into the studio to give every drop of energy she had left to record this bop!” – gotta love Nas
And Chloe ate that shit up yet AGAIN!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #TreatMe pic.twitter.com/drYNlhNKCO
— Blu⁷🫐 (@BlooHues) April 8, 2022
“And Chloe ate that shit up yet AGAIN!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #TreatMe” – this video hits every time
Continue Slideshow
Chloe new song is cute…y’all hate fun pic.twitter.com/WHyIgH1Rr7
— friendly black hottie 🦭💪🏾 (@devinistired) April 8, 2022
“Chloe new song is cute…y’all hate fun” – welp
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.