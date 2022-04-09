Ms. Bailey if ya nasty

Everyone’s buzzing over Chlöe‘s super sexy new video for ‘Treat Me’ where she booty-booties everywhere in screen-lickable visuals that exploded to over a million views in only a few hours.

“​​I was getting out of a relationship, and I was just really feeling like I shouldn’t have to tell someone what I need,” she revealed on PEOPLE’s Every Day podcast. “It’s time for me to just give myself the love that I’m looking for. So that’s really where the inspiration behind [‘Treat Me’] came from.”

The 23-year-old star had previously teased the buzzy single (that samples Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins hit ‘Ms New. Booty’) on her Instagram page ahead of its release that immediately trended across social media.

She also confirmed her long-awaited album is done in an unexpected Twitter reveal that sent fans into a frenzy.

“Guys… i tried to hold it in but i finished my album a couple weeks ago,” the 23-year-old tweeted, adding “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. It means absolutely everything to me.”

In an interview with Billboard, she gave fans a taste of what to expect from the album, saying “[It’s] definitely more pop… I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”

How are you feeling about Chlöe's new video? Are you a fan of her musical direction? Do you think she'll have Beyoncé on the album?