T.I. hit the stage last night at Barclays Center not to perform but to put on a comedy show and let’s just say the crowd wasn’t feeling “comedian” Tip.

April Fools Comedy Jam made its way to Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, featuring comedians Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, and Jacob Williams, plus performances by Lil’ Kim, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, and music by DJ Envy.

When T.I. took the stage many in the crowd assumed he would be performing some of his greatest hits but Mr. Harris switch things up and hit them with jokes instead. Well, the jokes lead to him getting booed off stage and soon enough T.I. went viral again.

T.I. spoke to Michael Blackson after the performance on Instagram live. He made it very clear that he did initially receive boos, but claimed that he turned it around and walked off to a standing ovation after winning the crowd over.

“Man, listen, bro. I had the greatest time. I had the best set of my comic career. I enjoyed myself, bro. I love that sh*t. What I will say is a motherf*cker went into some sh*t thinking it was going to go a certain way, had to make adjustments, and then turned that sh*t around and got the f*ck out of there. I love that sh*t, bro. I love that sh*t. I’m here for that.”

Several celebrities chimed in on The Shade Room’s IG post leaving their respective opinions. Nelly commented and said, “Tell me what comedian hasn’t got booed….? Apart of earning ya stripes… that’s apart of entertainment… period..”

Tank joined the conversation and said, “Those kinds of crowds wanna hear you do what they know you for. He has to build a set that involves his music and comedy.. He’ll be fine. Speaking from experience..🙏🏾”

There hasn’t been any videos posted of him receiving a standing ovation yet but T.I. admitted that he understands that sometimes a crowd can turn. As a headstrong Libra we’re sure T.I. will continue to work at his craft of comedy and maybe one day he’ll impress crowds all over with his jokes.

Watch his conversation with comedian Michael Blackson below.