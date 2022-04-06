Bossip Video

If you can’t take the heat, get outta the kitchen…or the comedy club.

On Monday night, T.I. got into a heated argument with a comedian during an open mic comedy event at Our Bar ATL in Atlanta.

Video footage of the exchange shows the rapper standing next to the stage as he confronts host Lauren Knight after she seemingly mentioned the sexual assault allegations against T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

How T.I. Vs. Lauren Knight Went Down

The clip that made its way online shows Tip denying the accusations against him, reminding the audience that the assault case was ultimately dismissed in Los Angeles court.

“There was no f***ing crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife,” he says, with Knight attempting to respond. “Shut the f**k up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that shit, n****, I’m gonna check yo mother f***in’ a** as long as it takes. N****, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’ma stop saying something.” The rapper continued, “Ain’t no mother f***ing case, ain’t never been no mother f***ing case. ’Cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n****, I’m gon’ mother f***in’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally.”

Whatever comments Knight made prior to T.I.’s outburst weren’t caught on camera, but after his declaration, she told the audience she believed him.

“T.I. is innocent. I truly believe it,” she said after the entertainer called her out. “Give it up for him. There are no charges.”

But, right after Knight tried to squash the whole thing, T.I. started shouting again and told her to “stop playing with” him. Knight reassured Tip that wasn’t the case, reminding him she was just doing her job as a comedian and a host.

“This is not a rap battle. This is a mother f***in’ comedy show,” she said, causing T.I. to walk on the stage and give her a hug. “And be clear, if I want to make jokes about something, I’ll make jokes about something. Absolutely. You’re not going to tell me to shut the f**k up in my s**t. This is my s**t. Let’s be very clear.”

Afterward, On Social Media…

Following their onstage interaction, Knight took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to address the incident and explain what happened.

She said T.I. appeared toward the end of the event and delivered a 30-minute stand-up routine–but once she returned to the stage to continue her hosting duties, he kept heckling her.

“I’m talking about marriage and s**t [and] he keeps cutting me off, telling me to ‘shut the f**k,’ calling me all kinds of b****es—heckling me,” she said. “So, I’m like, ‘Alright, c’mon. Stop playing with me. It’s crazy, like you keep going and I can’t say nothing to you.”

Knight goes on to say that T.I. told her to take off her wig, and refused to stop, which is behavior she started to describe as harassment. That’s when Knight decided to fire back at the rapper by bringing up the sexual abuse allegations.

“I said, ‘Alright, I’ll take my wig off when you speak on the allegations. Nobody was tight, except for him,” she explained. “Nobody called him a rapist. I responded to him telling me—in a room full of people—to rip my wig off, and made a joke just like he did. So if you gotta a problem with it, not mine.”

Following her explanation of events, T.I. took to social media to give his side of the story, where he denied ever calling the comedian a “b****.” Not only that, he said he would give Knight $1 million if she could provide video proof of the name-calling….and she did.

Quick with the receipts, Lauren posted a video that show the rapper calling her a “b****” as she stood onstage, proving that he owes her the $1 million he promised.

Now, Tip is yet to comment on the fact that Lauren posted proof of exactly what he asked for–but his comments section on Instagram is filled with fans leaving comments like, “Pay that woman her million dollars” and “Run that girl her money.”

Let’s see if he keeps his end of the bargain.

Instead of addressing his million-dollar promise to the comedienne, TIP posted a video and caption that sounds like he’s trying to squash the situation.