Porsha Williams has a new name thanks to her fiancé and it’s Eseosa Guobadia.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta is gushing about her husband-to-be Simon Guoabadia giving her a new name. On Sunday, Porsha told her 6.9 million followers that Simon had been “thinking of the right name” for her for months and after “hearing the name Eseosa” while in Lagos, Nigeria, he thought it was a perfect fit.

Eseosa means “God’s gift.”

“Let me introduce you all to Eseosa (God’s Gift)!” Porsha captioned a video of her decked out in a Matopeda gown. “Thank you to my husband-to-be who gave me this new name while in Lagos Nigeria! He had been trying to think of the right name for me for many months. However, it wasn’t until we were in his homeland that he looked at me after hearing the name Eseosa, and said that is your name! That is the name I shall call my future wife – God’s Gift.❤️ I thank God daily for this beautiful life and humbled to be able to live in peace & love everyday. Love you Baby @iamsimonguobadia”

All of this comes after Porsha revealed that she recently hopped on an 11-hour flight to surprise her businessman bae.

“I Pulled up on Bae in Lagos, Nigeria and he was so shocked,” Porsha captioned a video of the moment. “*Actually he’s still in shock that i hopped up on that 11 hour flight to see that ass!! I missed my baby.”

As previously reported Porsha and Simon are planning to have three weddings; a “native law and custom”, a traditional wedding ceremony, and one more wedding to seal their love. Porsha recently posted a video of herself being fitted for her a dress for her native law and custom ceremony with the #EseosaGuobadia hashtag.

What do YOU think about Porsha’s traditional Nigerian name?