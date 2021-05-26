Bossip Video

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are already making BIG plans after just a month of falling “madly in love.”

The #RHOA star revealed Tuesday that she and her quickie fiancé are already planning their nuptials that will include not one, not two—but THREE weddings.

During Dish Nation, Porsha commented on Gwen Stefani stressing over planning her Blake Shelton wedding without her groom’s help and Porsha noted that she feels the singer’s pain because Simon left wedding planning up to her.

“I think Simon done pulled a page out of Blake’s book, he did say do whatever you want, it’s your day, I want you to experience it all,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. “I think he kinda put it all on me too, I think I’m feeling Gwen Stefani’s pain here.”

She then added that she and Simon will have three ceremonies; a “native law and custom”, a traditional wedding ceremony, and one more wedding to seal their love because the petroleum tycoon hails from Nigeria where it’s customary to have multiple ceremonies.

Porsha not only dished on her forthcoming weddings to Simon, but she also recently told her Dish Nation cohosts about a recent date night where she and Simon made it rain napkins in the club.

“At this club, they bring boxes to each table and you’re supposed to throw them [napkins] in the air, I don’t know what it does but it gives you the best feeling ever.”





Romance, okay?!

In related news, Simon might be shacking up with his reality star sweetie because he recently listed the megamansion where he met Porsha alongside his wife Falynn up for sale.

If you’re nosy like we are, hit the flip for deets on that.