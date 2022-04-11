Wait, WHAT?!

I was hella excited thinking Solange was about to drop her next album. Not me clicking to find out she’s allegedly about to be a grandmother in her mid 30s 😩 pic.twitter.com/KVjfWXdptx — Whore of Gryffindor 📍SF Bay Area (@naomiiimae) April 11, 2022

That awkward moment when you think Solange is trending for new music when it’s really because her 17-year-old son Julez allegedly fathered a child with a young lady who claims she’s still in high school.

In a now-viral TikTok video, alleged screenshots of text messages between the two teenagers appear in slideshow format after a video of them seemingly enjoying each other’s company.

well looks like solange finna be a grandma & Beyoncé finna be a auntie😭 pic.twitter.com/BRWtPu9puY — NATE (@NATERERUN) April 10, 2022

In one screenshot, Julez can be seen allegedly making an explicit comment about….well, semen, while the two discuss a sexual encounter.

In another, he allegedly asks if the girl would be taking a Plan B to which she responded, “nooooo, just do it & pray.”

Dissatisfied with her response, the teen allegedly replied “that makes you so much less attractive.”

At one point, Julez allegedly puts his mother Solange in the mess, texting, “n***a my mom didn’t have eyes on her at that age. I do.”

WHY IS JUELZ THROWING SHOTS AT MY SISTA SOLANGE "MY MOM DIDNT HAVE EYES ON HER AT THAT AGE" ????? WHY SHE IN IT??? — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) April 11, 2022

Naturally, the young lady (who has an OnlyFans linked in her Instagram bio) addressed the messy saga on her Instagram story.

“i make over 20k a month baby you have no money that i want. i’ve been had 100k, 80k, 70k, 60k, 50k, 40k, 30k, 20k, followers before. i don’t need clout from anyone just don’t think your about to hurt me & several other girls & get away with it period i was too nice to you even after all the stuff you said.”

Julez also responded with his own Instagram statement hours after Twitter ran with the messy rumor. He has denied all accusations while calling the messy story “fabricated.”

“Now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated,” he wrote in an Instagram Story with screenshots of the young lady seemingly saying the story is fake. “this text was from today, she y’all to know it’s fake.”

What are your thoughts on the saga? Do you believe it’s “fabricated?” Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Solange potentially being a grandma on the flip.