Be safe out there, y’all, COVID-19 is still in the air.

On Monday, April 11, Anderson Cooper announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Just tested positive for Covid,” the CNN anchor wrote over a photo of him relaxing in bed. While he didn’t reveal whether or not he was experiencing any symptoms, he did assure his millions of followers that his two young sons were in the clear.

“Thankfully the kids are negative. Hope to get back to work soon.”

Cooper and his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani share 1-year-old Wyatt and 2-month-old Sebastian. The former couple both co-parent their children and live together despite having broken up back in 2018.

“We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well,” the corespondent revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. “It was interesting because he wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”

Though Cooper said “it’s not going to happen” in response to the idea of getting back with Maisani romantically, it must be nice to have another parent at home while he quarantines with his current COVID diagnosis.

Get well soon, Anderson!