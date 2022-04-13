Bossip Video

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on her engagement to Ben Affleck, revealing his proposal was a lot more low key this time around.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old revealed that she and Affleck are engaged, which comes nearly 20 years after they called off their previous engagement in January 2004.

Now, in a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, the singer is opening up about how the proposal happened, going on to talk about their “second chance at true love.”

How It All Went Down

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she began the newsletter. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.” She continued, “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.” “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” the singer wrote. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”