At 48 years of age Maino decided to reveal he likes to roleplay as a disobedient runaway slave while having sexual relations with white women during a now-viral interview with Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast.

“I’ve never talked about this before,” he said. “I play like they whooping me but most of them don’t even wanna play like that.”

Oh, but there’s more because he clearly has no self-control.

“This is my fantasy! You’re massa’s wife and I just got whooped by massa for eyeballing you but the whole time you been eyeballing me and I’m gonna come all sweaty…just getting whooped and you’re going to say no Billie Joe no, no Billie Joe no, massa’s not gonna like it… he’s not gonna like it.”

Whyyy he said this unprovoked, we may never know, but he responded to the backlash by claiming he was “joking.”

“Yall can’t take a joke? You n*ggas can’t take a joke? Can you? You n*ggas ain’t got no sense of humor? You don’t like to play around? WELL, I DO!’ he said while riding around with Jim Jones who recently trended after “joking” about his mother teaching him how to kiss.

This latest head-scratcher comes after the inflammatory rapper was threatened with a lawsuit from K. Michelle stemming from comments he made about her body odor.

The singer moderated a Clubhouse room titled “Maino is from 63rd and he beats women” where she ripped the Brooklyn rapper making hurtful comments about her nether regions, which he says he smelled after a sexual encounter in multiple interviews.

“The b**ch can go suck a d*ck and get this lawsuit in January. Everything I been through, EVERYTHING — unping him out. I don’t want him nowhere around me. I want the courts to handle him in January. What right do you have to consistently get on all of your platforms and try to down somebody who tried to have your back. Who was your friend? Just so you can get off on a mix — not even an album, a mixtape! I am taking you to court for defamation because you do not know me like that. You know you did not sleep with me.”

