Bossip Video

The Fresh Princess and Fez

Social media obsessions Coco Jones and Angus Cloud brought star power and style to FILA’s Spring/Summer ’22 Collections celebration where they enjoyed good vibes, dope sounds by DJ Millie and posh decor at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

The future of Hollywood, Jones and Cloud sported eye-catching looks from FILA’s vibrant unisex collection that embodies the innovative brand.

As part of its 110th anniversary celebration, FILA launched a collaboration with French label Y/Project that fused the unique design aesthetic of both brands.

Cloud (who stars on hit HBO series ‘Euphoria’) dripped FILA from head to toe with baggy blue cargo shorts from the new Y/Project x FILA collection.

Jones (who stars on hit Peacock series ‘Bel-Air’) rocked the FILA x Y/Project bodysuit with a wrap skirt from the collab.

Currently making her rounds on a promo tour, Jones’ star continues to ascend after shining as Hilary Banks on buzzy Peacock series ‘Bel-Air.’

We caught up wth the emerging star who talked her nostalgic role, staying true to herself, and new music during a recent promo stop in Atlanta.

“…at the end of the day both Hilarys knew that they were that girl, ya know? And I love that because I really want to break that stigma that confidence is wrong,” she said. “You can think you’re that girl and you can think you’re deserving of great things and not be entitled. You love yourself and that’s cute and that’s okay.”

When she’s not serving looks as Hilary Banks, she’s doing what needs to be done as an artist who recently dropped new single ‘Caliber.’

“I want to make my songs feel the way that I feel when I listen to them,” she said. “I’m trying to find that balance of what feels comfortable and authentic for me to talk about. I just need good vibes, a good time to work with and time to create.”

Play

The Y/PROJECT x FILA collaboration drops worldwide tomorrow, April 15th.