Rih & Rocky are having a baby!
Rihanna on the Red Carpet in 7 years : pic.twitter.com/DfYiePS7em
— what next? (@themooreyuhknow) January 31, 2022
Everyone’s buzzing over Rihanna’s long-awaited pregnancy reveal that sent fans into a frenzy while shattering the whole entire internet.
The 33-year-old billionaire stepped out with smitten boo thang A$AP Rocky for an impromptu photoshoot in Harlem over the weekend. Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a long pink puffy coat accessorized with a long jeweled chain, complete with pearls and a cross.
This world-stopping news comes after a heart-eyed Rocky gushed over Rih in GQ’s Body Issue last May.
“In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.”
What’s it like for Rocky to be in a relationship?
“So much better when you got the One,” he replies without hesitation. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”
Rihanna’s baggy fashions stirred up pregnancy whispers for MONTHS despite her many failed attempts to keep folks guessing.
In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rih predicted she would be a mother to at least 3 or 4 children so we know she’s absolutely THRILLED about the pregnancy.
What was your reaction to Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over the big rih-veal on the flip.
mood. pic.twitter.com/IiVFXE3BiT
— certified batty boy. (@_Vaun) January 31, 2022
“mood” – CLASSIC
They called each other at the same time and kept getting busy signals. Drake left a VM though. https://t.co/q9yW4QWwN9
— free range coochie (@notshebJAMmin) January 31, 2022
“They called each other at the same time and kept getting busy signals. Drake left a VM though” – you know what…
“Rihanna on the Red Carpet in 7 years” – *falls down the stairs*
@rihanna pic.twitter.com/6I8twJcpHr
— tina dro (@elaxation) January 31, 2022
Congratulationnnnnnnnns, Rih
blue talking to rihanna yesterday pic.twitter.com/8HkvLvYhG9
— just doing whatever era (@beyologist) January 31, 2022
“blue talking to rihanna yesterday” – *cackles*
https://twitter.com/theygotkary/status/1488193068729839620
“Look. At. These. Comments” – there’s still time for them to delete and repost tomorrow
Continue Slideshow
https://t.co/8qt5rY01mj pic.twitter.com/4q5hBxlJ10
— Mister Mamas (@TheGentnyc) January 31, 2022
“All the baby brands better pack it up.
Fenty Baby is coming” – PACK IT UP
The Navy right now realizing ANTI was the last album #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/OjH3epvthJ
— “Shully, Ghully and Mercy” (@kingsimba88) January 31, 2022
“The Navy right now realizing ANTI was the last album” – pray for ’em
GOOD GIRL GONE MOM.
— theygotkary (@theygotkary) January 31, 2022
“GOOD GIRL GONE MOM” – haaa
I was finna tweet “how refreshing that somebody besides Nick Cannon is having a baby” but this nigga is having another baby bruh
— ju (@earringdealer1) January 31, 2022
“I was finna tweet “how refreshing that somebody besides Nick Cannon is having a baby” but this n*gga is having another baby bruh” – ANOTHER one
my timeline looks just like this right now. pic.twitter.com/xXOeStcXVp
— B, as in Boat (@JustBryan_) January 31, 2022
“my timeline looks just like this right now” – welppp
