Rih & Rocky are having a baby!

Everyone’s buzzing over Rihanna’s long-awaited pregnancy reveal that sent fans into a frenzy while shattering the whole entire internet.

The 33-year-old billionaire stepped out with smitten boo thang A$AP Rocky for an impromptu photoshoot in Harlem over the weekend. Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a long pink puffy coat accessorized with a long jeweled chain, complete with pearls and a cross.

This world-stopping news comes after a heart-eyed Rocky gushed over Rih in GQ’s Body Issue last May.

“In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.”

What’s it like for Rocky to be in a relationship?

“So much better when you got the One,” he replies without hesitation. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rihanna’s baggy fashions stirred up pregnancy whispers for MONTHS despite her many failed attempts to keep folks guessing.

In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rih predicted she would be a mother to at least 3 or 4 children so we know she’s absolutely THRILLED about the pregnancy.

What was your reaction to Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over the big rih-veal on the flip.

“mood” – CLASSIC

“They called each other at the same time and kept getting busy signals. Drake left a VM though” – you know what…

“Rihanna on the Red Carpet in 7 years” – *falls down the stairs*

Congratulationnnnnnnnns, Rih

“blue talking to rihanna yesterday” – *cackles*

https://twitter.com/theygotkary/status/1488193068729839620

“Look. At. These. Comments” – there’s still time for them to delete and repost tomorrow

“All the baby brands better pack it up.
Fenty Baby is coming” – PACK IT UP

“The Navy right now realizing ANTI was the last album” – pray for ’em

“GOOD GIRL GONE MOM” – haaa

“I was finna tweet “how refreshing that somebody besides Nick Cannon is having a baby” but this n*gga is having another baby bruh” – ANOTHER one

“my timeline looks just like this right now” – welppp

