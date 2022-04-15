Bossip Video

Drake hops on Stake.com to wager $150K that Golden State will win the Western Conference.

Over the past few months, Drake’s presence on social media has had one theme; gambling. For this year’s Super Bowl game Drake placed a bet of $1.3 million in bitcoin. He placed hefty bets the Los Angeles Rams would beat the Bengals and that his brother in christ Odell Beckham Jr. would score a touchdown. That bet paid off and he pocked $300K and would have probably pocketed more if Odell didn’t get hurt early in the game.

Shortly after Drake revealed he has an exclusive partnership with Stake.com and even dropped some content featuring Jack Harlow blessing islanders with some of his crypto winnings. The NBA playoffs are coming up and Drake is back at it showing off his bets online. Today he revealed he is putting his money on the Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference which is a brave bet. Maybe Drake has a magical ball because the majority of basketball fans would agree the bet is absurd. To be honest, $200K is chump change the Drake but please, if you follow his lead be responsible.