After months out of the public eye, Isaiah Rashad addresses his leaked sex tape during his Coachella set and thanks fans for their love and support.

Over the weekend Coachella finally returned to the desert marking a huge milestone in the era of COVID-19.

On Saturday, TDE’s Isaiah Rashad took the stage and kicked off his set addressing his alleged leaked sex tape. At the top of the year, video footage was posted online of Isaiah engaging in sexual acts with other men. Since the video leaked the rapper has remained mum on the issue which is expected as he doesn’t spend much time online with or without the drama.

His Coachella set kicked off with several personalities addressing the situation such as The Game, The Joe Budden Podcast, Akademiks, and more.

“The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” the video stated. “However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

The video was certainly an attempt to out a famous rapper and destroy his career but Zay has always been a fan favorite and most importantly, he’s always been himself. He has not been in the game playing a character that can’t be ended by others and their mischievous actions.

During his set Isaiah Rashad let fans know he saw all the message and all the love and even admits it’s what kept him alive over these past few months.

