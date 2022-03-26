‘Tell Ya Girl Stay Out My DMs’: 50 Cent And The Game ‘Rotisserie’ Roast Each Other In Keyboard Kerfuffle

What up, Gangsta?

No matter how many film and TV projects 50 Cent has on his plate, the media mogul always has time for beef, especially when it comes to former G-Unit member, The Game. After almost 20 years, the label mates turned enemies are still going at it.

The Shade Room reports on Friday 50 posted a clip of The Game getting ignored at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game by Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Lovine. It’s hard to tell from the clip if Jimmy was in a hurry when he pushed past The Game or whether he even recognized the rapper, who was responsibly rocking a mask at the time. Regardless of the details behind the stadium snub, 50 never misses an opportunity to fire a shady shot online.

“LOL The Man didn’t even look at him. Get this guy out of here 50 wrote the records. LMFAO @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 wrote on his now-deleted post.

The Power producer clearly still needed to get something off his chest since The Game’s manager Wack 100 claimed on Clubhouse that the Compton rapper not only wrote most of his own debut album, The Documentary but also was a ghostwriter on 50’s iconic first album, Get Rich Or Die Trying. After rapping the hook to “What Up, Gangsta,” Wack 100 asked on Clubhouse earlier this month, “Who you think wrote that? I’m going to leave it alone.”

Of course, leaving it alone is the last thing 50’s mind, and The Game kept that same energy in the comments on the Lakers game post.

“N*gga, I ain’t even see Mr. Burns,” Game responded. “& if you wrote my records… write you one today & put it out n*gga !!! Your rap career died wit them loli pop strap tan tops .. you a actor, n that’s why you ran to tv… give us season 2 of that Tommy bullsh*t & leave this rap sh*t to n*ggas who can spell correctly & actually got bars goofy n*gga !!! #HeGoneDeleteThisCommentInTheCar”

The Game took it one step further with a post comparing 50 to rotisserie chicken when he recreated the infamous upside-down “In Da Club” at the Super Bowl, and even dragged 50’s girlfriend Jamirah “Cuban Link” Haines into the mix by claiming she slid in his DMs. Yikes!

“Hit @therealswizzz & @timbaland ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz,” The Game wrote challenging 50 to go hit for hit in the music battle. “Oh’ n tell ya girl stay out my DM’s… if she don’t want her man overweight, fat as f**k hanging upside down like rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl… come to @thenuminati #LeaveMeAloneImBingeWatchingPower”

The Game’s petty post about those DMs had at least a tiny bit of truth to it since he posted a screenshot of a pic Cuban Link sent with her number saying, “Video girl? Please keep in mind.” The fitness influencer and aspiring lawyer tapped in to set the record straight on Twitter.

“Naaa what,” she wrote. “Not from 2015 when everyone wanted to be a ViDeO giRl !! You irrelevant f*cking bozo. You thought you ate with that one.” Even though Cuban Link is the youngest in this fake love triangle by almost 20 years, she seems the most mature about the whole thing and kept it moving to plug her upcoming event with 50 this weekend.

If this is all a way to drum up new interest in a long-awaited showdown on Verzuz, it just might work. Between the hilarious smack talk, beef about who ghostwrote major hits for whom, and nostalgia for their classic songs, this battle would definitely be entertaining.

Who do you think would win in a Verzuz battle between 50 and The Game?

Who is beating the ghostwriting allegations?