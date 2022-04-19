Bossip Video

Lizzo is officially off the market!

The “Truth Hurts” singer has been spotted with a mystery man over the past few months, sparking relationship rumors time and time again. Still, the star never talks about her romantic life, so fans haven’t been privy to that aspect of her personal life just yet.

Now, she’s opening up–slightly–about her dating life, confirming the “mystery man” who’s constantly seen by her side is, indeed, her partner.

“You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man,” Cohen said, referencing a photo captured on Valentine’s Day with Lizzo in red, exiting the popular restaurant with her date.

“Are you guys still together?” Cohen asked, to which Lizzo replied, “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”