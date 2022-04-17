100% That Funny B***h! Lizzo Slays ‘SNL’ Takeover As Hilarious Host And Musical Guest, Debuts New Song ‘Special’ [Video]

Is there anything Lizzo can’t do? The short answer is “no,” and the long answer is “hell, no!”

The multitalented and multiplatinum artist was a showstopper doing double duty as musical guest and host of last night’s “Saturday Night Live.” Vanity Fair reports Lizzo brought the high energy, flute-playing, and spontaneous twerking we know and love to the classic comedy show, but more importantly, she brought the funny! The “Truth Hurts” singer hit the ground running with a hilarious opening poking fun at herself for never wearing clothes, “dating every little White boy in Hollywood,” and vowing to break a record for the number of times her (and Too $hort’s) favorite word “b*tch” is said on live TV.

Play

“I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started! “It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. It’s called manifesting,” she said cracking up.

In true Lizzo form, she ended with more than enough joy and self-love to share with everyone watching.

“I do love myself. Everyone should love themselves!” Lizzo said. “I love you. You’re beautiful and you can do anything. I’m proof of that. “I used to live in my car. And now I’m hosting ‘Saturday Night Live!'”

Whether she was taking over a game show as a loud and wrong contestant, trying to smash on the most awkward first date, or using her twerking skills for booty-popping Beethoven with the DeVry Institute Symphony Orchestra, Lizzo cracked up the audience (and herself) in sketch after sketch. Sis needs some comedy scripts lined up for her after the album and tour. Check her out as a label exec trying to decipher the super popular and super random hit songs from the Black Eyed Peas 2008 album. The whole cast killed it, but Kenan’s Will.I.Am deserves an honorable mention.

Play

As musical guest, Lizzo pulled out all the stops, including four beautiful dancers from her Amazon Prime reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” for her debut live performance of “About Damn Time.” Her all-women band and backup dancers shut down the stage with the catchy disco-themed new single, and the mic was most definitely on!

Play

In a heartfelt moment introduced by Lizzo’s mom, she debuted the soulful title track from her fourth album, Special.

“I’m used to feeling alone, oh So I thought that I’d let you know In case nobody told you today, you’re special In case nobody made you believe, you’re special I will always tell you the same, you’re special,” she sang in the new self-love anthem.

Lizzo closed out the show in a hoodie from her new shapewear line Yitty, which dropped this month. At this point, she’s at least a quadruple or quintuple threat at this point, and we’re so here for it!

Were you watching Lizzo’s SNL takeover?