Syracuse Police Seen In Viral Video Putting 8-Year-Old In Police Car

Police overzealousness takes no breaks, no PTO, and no extended vacations. It’s always ready to work every single day. Today’s clock-punchin’ cantankerous cop moment comes from upstate New York, Syracuse, specifically.

According to Syracuse.com, a father named Anthony Weah was contacted by the local boys in blue saying that they were at his home with his 3 sons. The boys had been accused of stealing chips from a convenience store. The boys were not arrested, handcuffed, or forced to pay for the stolen goods. After the dust had settled, Weah saw what millions of other people on the internet had likely already seen. A viral video had gathered millions of views across social media platforms that showed his 8-year-old son sobbing uncontrollably while being put into the back of a cop car.

A 37-year-old man named Kenneth Jackson stopped to record the encounter after he witnessed officers snatching the boy off of his bicycled and manhandled.

“He got snatched off that bike. The bike hit the ground and chips went everywhere,” Jackson said. Jackson asked what the police were doing. “You can guess what I’m doing,” the officer holding the boy responded.

Peep a short part clip of the video that Jackson took below.

The Syracuse Police Department released the following statement amid the growing online outrage via WTRF:

“We are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.”

We will bring you updates to this story as new information becomes available.