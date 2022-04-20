Bossip Video

Happy 4/20! Take a look at a few options to try today from Black-owned or operated cannabis businesses.

While many are celebrating today as a national holiday, we can’t ignore the lack of Black owners or people in the cannabis space in general. On top of that, we can’t ignore everyone locked up for marijuana while others are profiting off the flower like never before.

Most black-owned cannabis brands have initiatives to help change marijuana laws and help those who are currently behind bars. We decided to pick a small batch of brands you could support today and forever in honor of 4/20.

Monogram

Monogram is one of the most luxurious flowers you can fill your lungs with. From soil to seed, the flower has a specific cultivation process to make sure each bud meets the Monogram expectation. For 4/20, we recommend you try their OG pre-roll. Each one is rolled by hand using Monogram’s marquee process.

With initial aromas of sweet kush and mint, No. 03 invites you to step back and smell the flowers. Notes of grape, diesel and citrus lead into a powerful finish, encouraging you to take a hit, slow down, and enjoy the ride.

Take a look at the process below and order yourself a hand roll right here.

VIOLA Brands

VIOLA is cannabis with a purpose brought to us by Legend Al Harrington. Viola maintains a broad genetic catalog of both classic and proprietary strains to provide our customers with a wide variety of high-quality products. We’ve covered their collaboration with NBA legend Allen Iverson and it’s our pick of stands you should try for 4/20. You can order it right here.

Cactus Farms By Travis Scott

In the midst of drama from his Astroworld Festival, it was forgotten that Travis Scott launched his own cannabis venture Cactus Farms. Scott partnered with Connected Cannabis for a hand-picked strained that’s described as “dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist”. You can order the bud here