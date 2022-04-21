Bossip Video

A$AP Rocky has been released on $550k bail and reportedly he and Rihanna were blindsided by the arrest and lack of communication from the LAPD.

Yesterday, A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX when he returned from Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. Around 10 officers met them in the terminal to apprehend Rocky, who allegedly had been under investigation for a shooting that took place back in November.

Rocky is reportedly being accused of firing 3-4 shots at the victim and grazing his hand. Later in the day, Rocky was released on a $550k bond.

According to TMZ, the couple was blindsided by the arrest as LAPD would usually contact lawyers for any suspect to turn themselves in. LAPD reportedly didn’t do this because they wanted to search Rocky’s home and not give him a chance to dispose of the suspected weapon.

The police broke into the property and left with a few items, but no update if they found the supposed weapon. Rocky’s court date has been set for August 17 at the LAX Superior Courthouse.

Another small detail circulating online is a post naming the alleged accuser in the case as A$AP Relli. Relli is an A$AP affiliate who is part of the rapper’s A$AP Mob. A$AP Bari, a co-founding member of the group, alleged that Relli was responsible for A$AP Rocky’s arrest.

In an InstaStory reposted by the No Jumper podcaster, Bari shared a picture of Relli, accompanied by the words,

“This rat a** ni**** told on Rocky f****g rat.”

Bari [pictured in orange] is alleging that Relli [pictured next to the yellow Range Rover] is who made the call to the police.

This story is still developing.