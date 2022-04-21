Bossip Video

Pooh Shiesty’s career has been put on hold as he was sentenced to 63 months in his Miami gun case.

In the summer of 2020, Gucci Mane signee Pooh Shiesty began being involved in a string of incidents that would change the course of his career. That summer, Pooh Shiesty was involved in a shooting in Memphis where a firearm was discharged from the vehicle he was in.

Only 60 days later, he was involved in an armed robbery that left two people wounded and their marijuana, codeine, and high-end clothing gone. This incident happened at a popular hotel in Miami’s Bay Harbor Island area.

The last straw came in the form of a shooting at a Miami strip club, where a security guard was shot. The video went viral on the internet and the victim later tried to retract his initial statement.

The last shooting ended up on the radar of the feds and landed Pooh Shiesty in jail without bond, where he has been ever since.

Yesterday, Pooh Shiesty took a plea deal in his Miami gun case and was sentenced to 63 months behind bars, according to TMZ. He will receive credit for the year he has already served and could be home in three years.

This is definitely a sad pause for a career that was blowing up faster than we’ve seen in quite some time.