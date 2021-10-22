Bossip Video

Pooh Shiesty is expected to plead guilty in his 2020 shooting case in Florida.

Pooh Shiesty is one of the most promising rappers to burst onto the scene in 2020. His street anthem, “Back In Blood,” which was released last November, catapulted him and Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

While dominating the music game, Pooh continued to live up to his name and lyrics, which resulted in him ending up involved in a shooting outside of Miami’s Landon Hotel last year. This summer, he was indicted by the feds after they traced the serial numbers on money left at the scene to an Instagram post on his page. Since then, he has plead Not Guilty to the charges related to the shooting, but according to Rolling Stone, he plans to change his plea to guilty.

“We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case,” defense lawyer Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone, declining to elaborate.

As for what may have changed, we will have to wait until the next court appearance. The guilty plea is probably for the best in hopes of regaining his freedom as soon as possible. The man who was allegedly shot in the buttocks by Pooh was also recently arrested in a major fraud case, according to the Miami Herald, but will still testify.