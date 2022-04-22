Bossip Video

She really likes to party…

A Real Housewife of Potomac has been trending ever since announcing her separation from her husband and some fans think she pettily hinted at the split through music. As previously reported Ashley Darby, 33, announced this week that she filed for legal separation from her husband of nearly 8 years, Michael Darby, 62.

The Bravo star cited their 29-year age difference, “cultural problems” and “child-rearing” differences as the cause but said that she and Michael, “will always love and respect each other.”

Prior to making that announcement, however, Ashley might have hinted at what was to come with two songs; one about “getting paid” and one about “going.”

PageSix reports that on Tuesday morning Ashley posted a video of herself smiling into the camera with the wind blowing in her hair as the song “Sad Girlz Luv Money” by Amaarae & Moliy played in the background. The Afropop song includes the lyrics, “Get the f*** outta my way/I’m gonna get paid, yeah/I wanna get paid, yeah/Just give me my mula-la-la-la.”

Following that and as the news was breaking of her separation, Ashley posted an InstaStory smiling and singing along to Common’s “Go.”

“The reality star smirked, raised her eyebrows and rolled her eyes as Common rapped, “Go, go, go, go, go, and on the count of three, go!” reports PageSix.

Oh yeaaaah?

Play

Well, while that Common song seems the most directly related to Ashley’s current situation, Ashley could be getting paid “mula-la-la” indeed.

Ashley Darby’s Post-Nuptial Agreement

The Real Housewife previously told her husband, who’s worth an estimated $20 million, that she wanted a post-nuptial agreement to protect her livelihood should her marriage end after noting that their prenup expired.

The postnup would ensure that she received 50 percent of the couple’s assets. It’s unconfirmed if Michael and Ashley signed the postnup, but the Australian-American real estate mogul was on board with it at the time.

What Allegedly Caused Ashely Darby & Michael Darby’s Split

An Ashley Darby source told PEOPLE that the “inconsistencies” in Ashley’s marriage and ongoing “trust issues” are what caused her to file for separation ahead of filing for divorce. Not only that but the reality star allegedly is already looking to get back on the dating scene.

“Michael is a real estate developer and owns the building where the family lives,” reports PEOPLE citing a source. “He moved out a while ago. They’ve been having serious problems for about a year now. There’s been a visceral disconnect between them as a couple. For Ashley, the inconsistencies within the relationship and trust issues led to the split.” The insider says Ashley is ready to start dating again and has been telling her friends “that she considers herself single and has been asking to be set up on dates.”

Good for her! Maybe we’ll see some of those dates on #RHOP.

Ashley’s History Of Michael Darby Trust Issues

In case you missed it, Ashley has been open about not fully trusting Michael, and rightfully so.

Michael has been accused of infidelity on numerous occasions and in season 5 of #RHOP he faced accusations that he was out partying with “several strippers” and allegedly said he had a “boyfriend and a wife.”

Ashley’s #RHOP costar Candiace Dillard broke the news to her on-camera and asked Ashley if she asks her husband “indirect questions” that would help her catch him in a lie.

“I don’t just ask questions, I read emails, text messages, I sniff underwear, everything,” responded Ashley. “One time, he did come home, smelling like perfume. I was upset and he was like, ‘I’m sorry I was at the strip club.’ I was pregnant and I was very sensitive. [I said] ‘Please don’t do that again’ and he stopped going to strip clubs.”

Ashley also spoke on the situation on Watch What Happens Live.

Play

What do YOU think about the Ashely Darby separation update?