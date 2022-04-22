AHT! AHT!

There’s no shortage of audacity on social media where Jill Scott took a moment to check a poor unfortunate soul who attempted to compare the beloved singer to Lizzo in a baffling ‘burn’ that stirred up backlash across the internet.

In the viral tweet, self-proclaimed ‘pick me’ Charrise Lane (who describes herself as ‘pro Black Conservative’) sent fans into a frenzy with a completely unnecessary jab at Lizzo that’s still up despite Jill shutting it all the way down.

Your size isn’t the reason Men won’t date you. It’s the level of class you have. For instance, let’s compare Jill Scott to Lizzo. Men, which one would you date? pic.twitter.com/qMBEq2OP9v — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) April 21, 2022

“Your size isn’t the reason Men won’t date you. It’s the level of class you have. For instance, let’s compare Jill Scott to Lizzo. Men, which one would you date?”

It didn’t take long for Jilly to shut the negativity down in the latest example of a beloved celeb responding to a messy Twitter users.

Do you know how embarrassing it is that Jill Scott responded to this herself? https://t.co/lpPchnASbw — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) April 21, 2022

As for Lizzo, well, we’re sure she doesn’t have time for negativity with a new show (‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls‘) and new single (‘About Damn Time’) off her upcoming album “Special” releasing July 15th.

“I think that the music really is going to speak for itself,” said Lizzo about the upcoming album in an interview with Apple’s Zane Lowe. “I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love. That’s the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.”

Are you excited about Lizzo’s new album? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Jilly from Philly standing up for Lizzo on the flip.