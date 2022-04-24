Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is sitting down with “CBS This Morning” in her first television interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez.

The show shared an excerpt Sunday where the rapper talks with Gayle King about the moments that led to the shooting, and when Lanez allegedly opened fire.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan said. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

It’s been almost two years since Meg was leaving a Kylie Jenner party in the Hollywood Hills with Lanez and a friend from Houston [believed to be Kelsey Nicole], and Meg said there was an argument in the car because she wanted to leave and the others didn’t.

Meg then gave further details on how the argument quickly escalated and turned violent after she got out of the car. She accuses Lanez of firing a gun at her several times. She also confirmed that, prior to shooting, Lanez told her to “Dance, b****”, something a detective also reported that the rapper said.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b***.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” she told King.

She emotionally went on to tell Gayle how scared she was after everything escalated.

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick… If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Megan posted pictures of the wounds she suffered, allegedly from the incident. As for Lanez, he was formally charged in October 2020 with one count of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Fast forward to earlier this month, he was briefly detained for violating a protective order that barred him from contacting either in person or otherwise. Lanez previously pleaded not guilty to all charges; if convicted as charged, he’s facing a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

The case is expected to go to trial in September of this year. Lanez pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Gayle King’s interview with Megan Thee Stallion airs on CBS MORNINGS, Monday, April 25 , 7:00-9:00 AM, ET.

