The Queen rapper has a sense of humor that only a fraction of her Barbs will understand.

Nicki Minaj divided social media yesterday after she used a pink paint tool to scribble out the names of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The City Girls, and Doja Cat in a screenshot of an opinion piece applauding her contributions to music.

Nicki Minaj Sparks Reactions After Scratching Out The Names Of Fellow Female Rappers

The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper shared the following snippet of the OP-Ed published for HotNewHipHop by writer Joshua Robinson.

“Yet, what’s most astonishing and powerful about Nicki’s impact on Hip-Hop is her presence and, sometimes, the lack thereof,” Robinson writes. “Whether she’s going on an unexpected freestyle or guest-feature run, giving a rare interview, or speaking her mind in a wild Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj’s presence — be it aural, digital, or visual — is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell. Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B , Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture.”

Onika, 39, haphazardly scratched out the names of female rappers while choosing a shade of pink, leaving people wondering if she was being facetious. Why didn’t she simply crop out the sentence? The arts and crafts of it all had some people calling her out and alleging that she was being shady.

Nicki has [of course] publicly clashed with Cardi B, but the rest of the names she crossed off are of women fans thought she had no beef with.

She recently shared that she amended things with The City Girls, JT and Yung Miami, after she recalled the duo dissing her in tweets. Onika squashed the issue with the ladies via a phone call.

Nicki scratching out Doja Cat’s name also raised eyebrows from fans who noted that Nicki previously said she had “nothing to add” to the fellow rapper’s track “Get Into It.” Doja Cat is an admitted fan of Onika.

Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Coi Leray Amid Screenshot Controversy

Following her post, Nicki shared a post praising her recent “Blick Blick” collaborator Coi Leray. The ladies dropped their song and video for “Blick Blick” four days ago and quickly racked up over 5 million YouTube views.

Nicki praised the rapper with a caption that seems to jab at female rapper stereotypes while applauding Coi for being “covered” and “unique.”

Unique style✅ Comfortable in her OWN skin & body✅ Sexy while being completely covered✅ Not afraid to be FUN & playful✅ Face not looking 20 years older than her real age✅ STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD even on the RED CARPET✅ Wish I had this confidence @ this age. You go mama. @coileray

Fans React To Onika Seemingly Shading Doja Cat, Meg The Stallion, The City Girls & Cardi B

Nicki’s edited screengrab and praise for Coi being “covered” raised a lot of chatter online. While a small group of fans did think Onika wasn’t being petty, the majority called the post “shade.”

Nicki Minaj Doubles Down On Scratching Out Female Rappers Names In Article

Nicki has since reshared the amended screenshot with the words “check it out y’all” adding an excess of laughing face emojis.

Seems like she got a good laugh about all of this.

Do YOU think Nicki was being quirky or subtly shady with her posts?