Day 29, post-slap

Chris Rock‘s mother, Rosalie Rock, is speaking out about the infamous Oscars slap that continues to reverberate through pop culture nearly a month after flipping Hollyweird upside down.

“You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,” said Rock in an interview with local South Carolina news station WIS-TV.

Like many, she initially thought the slap was staged while watching it unfold from her home but realized it was real when Smith, 53, started using “obscenities.”

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

"No one heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened?' " she continued, adding that her son was "happy" to present the award to Questlove during the ceremony.

Why she decided to address it now, we don’t know, but she also revealed that she let Chris know how proud she was that he didn’t retaliate.

“I feel really bad that he never apologized,” she said. “I mean his people wrote up a piece saying, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”

Earlier this month, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying he had ‘betrayed’ its trust.

‘I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,’ he wrote in a statement. ‘Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,’ he concluded.

This decision came before the Academy banned the Oscar-winning actor from attending the Oscars or any other Academy events for 10 years without caving in to public pressure to take back his award.

On the Academy’s decision, Rose told the outlet, “I wouldn’t take his award away, and I don’t see any good way they could have taken him out without disrupting.”