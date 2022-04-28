‘Ready To Love’ Reunion Exclusive: Dakiya And Eric Go Deeper Into What Went Wrong Between Them

Guys, groping in public is a no-no!

‘Ready To Love’ is set to air their DMV reunion episode on Friday April 29th and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure now! In the sneak preview, Tommy asks Dakiya and Eric to talk about the incident that ended up killing their connection. Dakiya recounts the incident, noting that she and Eric were out with friends when they paused to take photos. After she joked about him doing a classic “prom” pose, Dakiya says Eric repositioned his hands in a way that she felt was very inappropriate. She says she felt so disrespected she didn’t feel that she wanted to date him any longer. Tommy took in all that Dakiya had to say and turned to Eric for him to tell his side of things.

Eric opened by saying what a wonderful and amazing woman he believes Dakiya to be. He also added that he felt part of the reason she was uncomfortable with the way he touched her had a lot to do with them being in front of other people. Tommy asked whether Eric might have misunderstood where they were in their relationship before making this move.

Check out the clip below:

What do you think about the Dakiya/Eric incident? Ladies, if your date groped you inappropriately, would you put an end to the relationship immediately? Or would you issue a warning first? Based on what Eric had to say, it sounds like he would still be interested in Dakiya. Do you think there’s any chance they can iron out their issue? Tune in to ‘Ready To Love’ on Fridays at 8/7c to watch the reunion. If you need to catch up on the season you can binge on the Watch OWN app