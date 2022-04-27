Bossip Video

“Be selfish when you make your decision, you have to be…I’mma be selfish”

Decision Day is almost here and a Married At First Sight groom is having a tense convo about the big moment with his wife.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8 on Lifetime, viewers will see Katina and Olajuwon having one of their last conversations before they decide whether to stay married or get divorced. The two are packing up their things to part ways before they sit down with the #MAFS experts and announce their individual decisions.

As previously reported the two worked through disagreements surrounding Olajuwon’s egregious cooking and cleaning demands, and that dating app blowup, so things are looking up—but O still has an important question.

Olajuwon Asks Katina About Decision Day

“How would you feel you ended up single tomorrow?” asks Olajuwon who previously expressed concern about Katina wanting to start a family despite her still finishing up school.

“I would be sad, I didn’t sign up for this to get a divorce right so it would take me time to process and to get over it,” says Katina. “I’d be sad, I’d be hurt. How would you feel?” “I mean yeah I’d be sad, but you always gotta remember that this was part of the process, this is the chance that we take,” responds Olajuwon. “I’d be bothered if it didn’t work but I would overcome it and then become okay again.”

He then tries to play it off with a shoulder shrug while pointing out that Katina might be more emotional about it “because she’s a female.”

“I know I’ll be sad but I don’t know the level of where I would be because it didn’t happen yet.”

Katina is then seen crying in a confessional to Married At First Sight producers over the potential of being divorced.

“It’s a scary thing because you put a lot of effort into getting to know someone so if it doesn’t work out it’s kind of like a draining feeling.”

Olajuwon Tells Katina To Be Selfish

Later in the convo, Olajuwon encourages Katina to be “selfish” with her decision, because that’s exactly what he’s going to do.

“No matter what our decision is tomorrow, I want you to know that I truly care for you, and I’m happy I met you and I hope you really choose what’s best for you,” says Olajuwon. “I don’t ever want you to make a decision based off because you care what other people are thinking.” “Be selfish when you make your decision,” he adds. “Be selfish because you have to [be]. I’mma be selfish I have to make what’s the best decision for me, not because I care about anybody else, I have to do what’s best for Olajuwon.”

Oh boy, are you ready to see “selfish” Olajuwon meet up with Katina on Decision Day?

Take an exclusive look at their convo about it below.

We’re almost at the finish line; do YOU think these two will stay married or get a divorce?

Tune in to a new episode of #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.