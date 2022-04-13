Bossip Video

A “Married At First Sight” sight couple is talking about possibly expanding their family after Decision Day and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at the tense conversation.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see Katina and Olajuwon discuss the possibility of having kids while enjoying a romantic getaway with the other couples.

As previously reported the two have had some hiccups including O’s egregious cooking and cleaning demands, and a recent blowup over an outdated dating app on Katina’s phone.

There have been some highs, however, and the couple’s been able to move past their issues.

Now as things continue to look up for them, they’re discussing what could happen if they both say “yes” to staying married and ultimately start a family.

Katina & Olajuwon Talk About Having Kids

While on their getaway and with Decision Day only two weeks away, Katina and O discuss Katina’s dream to have children within two years, something someone’s not on board with.

“You know what I was thinking, you said you want to have kids in two years. Right?” asks Olajuwon. “How are you gonna have kids in two years if you’re just coming out of school?” “People have kids all the time…” replies Katina. “But that puts a hold on your career,” says Olajuwon.

Katina’s adamant that she can handle it but O, however, thinks it will be a strain on not only her but HIM.

“You’re saying I might have to address my timeline?” asks Katina. “Yeah, or something because it affects me if you have kids right when you start because you’re not fully established on your own and I’m not gonna put that load on me,” says O. “That’s why I banged out all these bills so I can live the life I want to live.”

Is it us, or is O once again harping on Katina being “unestablished” again?

O ultimately says it’s “unrealistic” for Katina to want to have kids by 32 even though she disagrees.

“Within two years I want a baby but I want a woman that’s in her career and I don’t want a kid where I’m taking care of a kid and somebody else,” says Olajuwon in a confessional. “But I like Katina we’re deep that’s why I haven’t walked out of this because I think she’s worth it but our timeline is not meeting and at the end, you know these are decisions that I have to make when it gets close to Decision Day.”

As for Katina, she’s acknowledging that she’s much more flexible than her “militant” man.

“He’s very militant in a sense of this needs to be this way, this needs to be this way,” says Katina. “As opposed to me it’s more so like when two years comes we’ll see what our life looks like.

Can these two reach an agreement on this?

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to a SPICY episode of #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.