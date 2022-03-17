Social media is STEAMING mad after seeing a Married At First Sight husband go nuclear over a dating app he found on his wife’s phone.

As previously reported domestic duties obsessed Olajuwon, 29, has been ruffling feathers with his actions toward his wife Katina, 30. The municipal wastewater operator has questioned if his wife is “enough woman” for him because she doesn’t cook hot meals “every night” nor clean to his liking.

Last week, the husband who has never dated a Black woman, also flat out called Katina “lazy” and said that he gets frustrated when he comes home from work to a dirty house.

“What you don’t see on camera is that I work at night,” said Olajuwon. “So when I come home during the morning and the house is messed up as it was, it’s frustrating.” “You work at home but I don’t see no work being done,” he added. ‘You say things and I don’t see it being done. I question is this even real.”

The. GALL.

#MAFS Star Olajuwon Slams Katina For Having A Dating App On Her Phone

On Wednesday’s episode, Olajuwon once again sent fans into a frenzy by berating his wife. During a group dinner with the other #MAFS couples, Olajuwon broke the news that he had an issue with Katina despite him holding hands with her just moments before.

“I go off by what I see. If we’re going to be honest, there was something that I noticed on the way here that bothers me,” he said while noting that he’s worried that he and Katina might only have friendship chemistry. “It makes me question, is this marriage somewhat real? If you want me to bring it up, I’ll bring it up right to this table now. Do you want me to say it?” he asked his wife.

Olajuwon is so passive aggressive at the dinner table. If he noticed the dating app, he should’ve pulled her aside instead of bringing it up in front of everyone when he hadn’t spoken to Katina about it #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ruPo3Pt7E5 — J (@janetca8) March 17, 2022

A pissed-off Katina vehemently told him not to bring it up in front of mixed company and Olajuwon agreed to save it for later.

“If I address it right here on camera, it could get ugly and make her look bad so I’m not going to do that,” said a straight-faced Olajuwon. “I’m going to talk to you one on one,” he added to Katina.

Several of the fellow #MAFS participants sided with Katina and wondered why O would make things awkward.

“I think it’s a private conversation,” said Noi. “I feel like it was kind of an ufair situation to put her in the hot seat.”

Where is O going with this one…? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ays26zAswo — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) March 17, 2022

What the hell?!

After leaving the dinner, O ordered Katina to unlock her cell phone and pointed out that he saw a dating app on it. Katina told her husband that the app was old and she “didn’t even have a profile” on it, but Olajuwon didn’t buy it.

“Why do you have that?” asked Olajuwon. “If I had that how would you feel? The fact that it’s still there on your phone, it’s a spit in my face,” he added. “All I hear is excuses. If it’s on your phone, it’s an excuse. You are MARRIED!”

He then rambled on and on about how the tables would turn if he had the app on his phone.

“I’m putting my heart into this woman, I deleted every f**** single thing makes me question who I am as a person,” he said noting that he’s questioning Katina’s character and thinking about a possible divorce while Katina demanded that the #MAFS cameras be cut.

REALLY OLAJUWON?!

Olajuwon is dumb as hell… you’re mad over a dating app??? people forget to delete stuff like that all of the time!! if it’s old what’s the big deal? he literally can confirm that by the chat history! To yell over the app simply being on her phone is ridiculous #MAFS — 🍒 SELL ME LONDON TICKETS (@tbslgoldenn) March 17, 2022

OLAJUWON NEEDS PROFESSIONAL HELP. He’s goes OUT HIS WAY to embarrass and emotionally harm Katina. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/IRb8joQKRA — Israh✨ (@aburnerphone) March 17, 2022

If you’re curious about what happened after Olajuwon and Katina were alone, the bride explained it on the #MAFS: After Party.